Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 357,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 10,850,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925,506. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

