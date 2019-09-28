Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 645,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,852. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

