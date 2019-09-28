Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avedro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ AVDR traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,458. Avedro has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $381.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avedro will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Avedro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Avedro in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avedro by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Avedro in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avedro in the second quarter worth $206,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

