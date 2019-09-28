AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of AXGN opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. AxoGen has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $544.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.23.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 107,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,672. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8,717.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 93,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

