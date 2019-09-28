B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

RILY stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $654.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 123,180 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

