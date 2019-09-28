Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,361 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

BBVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 2,405,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

