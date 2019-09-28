Bank7 Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BSVN shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

