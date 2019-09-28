Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BZUN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $59.20 target price on the stock. CLSA set a $64.00 price target on Baozun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of BZUN opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. Baozun has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 190,634 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

