Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,606 ($86.32) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,233.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,280.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

