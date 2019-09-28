Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.52 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BGM. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines from C$1.30 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

CVE:BGM opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $258.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Barkerville Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.56.

Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Barkerville Gold Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barkerville Gold Mines Company Profile

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

