Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 199,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.