Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bat Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Bat Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLG opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bat Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 331.46% and a negative return on equity of 122.06%.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

