BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. BB&T comprises approximately 10.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

BBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

BBT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 5,031,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.