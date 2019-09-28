Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.82 ($70.73).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €55.26 ($64.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1-year high of €67.50 ($78.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.01 and its 200 day moving average is €51.34.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

