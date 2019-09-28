Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €23.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.76 ($25.31).

TEG opened at €20.78 ($24.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.89. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €22.48 ($26.14).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

