Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 206,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $14,859,969.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,861,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,789,328 shares of company stock worth $128,620,080. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.