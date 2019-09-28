Bezop Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,617.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Bezop has a total market cap of $478,556.00 and approximately $5,617.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Exrates and LATOKEN. In the last week, Bezop has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

