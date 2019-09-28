BidaskClub Lowers Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $581.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,923.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3,187.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

