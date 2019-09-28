BitBay (BAY) Price Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $226.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020199 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004720 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

