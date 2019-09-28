Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0002

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $329.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.89 or 0.05386231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

