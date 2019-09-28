Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Achieves $88.39 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005797 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Huobi, Binance and Bithumb. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $88.39 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003623 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000712 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00052618 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, HitBTC, Indodax, BigONE, Binance, Gate.io, Crex24, Coinnest, Bithumb, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.