BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Shares Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 160,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,689. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

