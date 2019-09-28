BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Eastern Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.72.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $446.13. 539,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,533. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.17 and its 200-day moving average is $446.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

