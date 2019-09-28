Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $4,640.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010971 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,138,625 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

