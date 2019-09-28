Bloom Price Tops $0.0311 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Bittrex. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020657 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

