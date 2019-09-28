bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Down 8.8%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.29 and last traded at $95.83, approximately 753,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 552,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 898.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after buying an additional 948,400 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 10.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 892,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,456,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after buying an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,693,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

