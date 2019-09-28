BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 44,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 606.17% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $32,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 73,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $1,335,058.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 77,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 398.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 150.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 209,555 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

