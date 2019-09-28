BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.58 ($59.97).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €44.19 ($51.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.87. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

