Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278.18 ($3.63).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.44) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.72. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 82.22.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

