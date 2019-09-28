BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $8,802.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 958,072,050 coins and its circulating supply is 681,209,238 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

