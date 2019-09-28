botXcoin Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $196,577.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00192678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.01028281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,733,770 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

