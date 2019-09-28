BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

BOX stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

