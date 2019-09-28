Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 128.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 477.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 114,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

