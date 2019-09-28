Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,575.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,431,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 436,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,184,000 after buying an additional 1,167,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

