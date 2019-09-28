Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Billion

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to report $8.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.45 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $32.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.66 billion to $33.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $35.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 143,077 shares of company stock worth $9,564,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

