Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CLSN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 85,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.