Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $22.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. CEVA reported sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $81.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.16 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.64 million, with estimates ranging from $85.12 million to $99.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 324.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 70.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CEVA traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $652.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 1.59. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

