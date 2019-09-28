Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,035,000 after acquiring an additional 206,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $117.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

