Brokerages Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.02 Million

Equities analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report sales of $166.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. HMS reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $643.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.30 million to $657.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $691.81 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. 727,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,635. HMS has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,389.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 32,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,186,105.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,856 shares of company stock worth $24,166,768. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.