Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $34.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.47 million and the highest is $39.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $121.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.63 million to $133.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.50 million to $219.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 890,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Insmed has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

