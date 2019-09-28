Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,655. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Mercer International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

