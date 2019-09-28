Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report sales of $385.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.40 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $456.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. Olympic Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEUS. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.15. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

