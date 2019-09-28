Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $426.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.80 million and the highest is $429.00 million. Welbilt posted sales of $412.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO William Johnson purchased 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 523,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

