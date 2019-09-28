Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 195.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

In related news, Director Fuad El-Hibri purchased 100,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,536 shares in the company, valued at $854,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 254,713 shares of company stock worth $205,644. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 479,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 406,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO remained flat at $$0.62 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

