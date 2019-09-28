Brokerages Expect BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBX. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BBX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 81,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. Analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BBX Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BBX Capital by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 365,069 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BBX Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in BBX Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,330,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BBX Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

