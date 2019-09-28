Brokerages Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Century Aluminum reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 62.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 290,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 715,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.81 million, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.89. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

