Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report sales of $290,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $410,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $940,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.99. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

