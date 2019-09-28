Brokerages Expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report $324.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.60 million. KEMET reported sales of $349.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KEMET currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,124,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,592. KEMET has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $64,046.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,168 shares of company stock worth $535,536. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

