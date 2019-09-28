Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.05 Million

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $120.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $456.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.70 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $467.72 million, with estimates ranging from $456.58 million to $486.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 145.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 57.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 210,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 330,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $672.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

