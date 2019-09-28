Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets cut SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 241,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,803,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

